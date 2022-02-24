A UNIVERSITY of Zambia researcher has been appointed to the editorial advisory board of the Journal of African History (JAH); a prestigious peer-reviewed academic journal published by Cambridge University Press in the United Kingdom.

Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, a lecturer in the Department of History, becomes the first Zambian academic to be appointed to the coveted role.

Established in 1960, the Journal of African History publishes articles and book reviews ranging widely over the African past, from ancient times to the present, and covering social, economic, political, cultural, and intellectual history.

In choosing Dr Sishuwa, the editorial board praised the “excellence of [his] research”.

Being on the board entails agreeing to read and review the articles to be published in the JAH, attending editorial board meetings, offering advice to editors on new ideas, soliciting articles, and identifying reviewers, among other duties.

The term of office for editorial board members is five years.

Dr Sishuwa obtained his doctorate in History from the University of Oxford where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

His PhD thesis was a biographical study of long-time politician and, from 2011-14, president Michael Sata, which provides an instructive analysis of the non-institutional factors that have shaped Zambia’s political and economic development since independence.

He was then appointed to a lectureship position at the University of Zambia in 2015.

Dr Sishuwa’s scholarly work focuses on the political history of post-colonial Zambia and locates current political developments in a historical context, showing that the roots of contemporary democratic politics in Africa lie in the early post-colonial and even late-colonial periods.

He has published widely on nationalism, identity politics, democracy, civil society, elections, political leadership, and historical biography.

Dr Sishuwa’s current research examines the often-surprising pillars of democratic resilience in Zambia through a close and historically informed analysis of the country’s 2021 general election.

His research has had noticeable impact beyond academia.

In addition to being regularly consulted by policy makers, donors and non-governmental organisations in Zambia, Kenya, and South Africa, Dr Sishuwa has also shaped public debates through a steady stream of highly regarded writings and interviews on Zambian politics in the print, online and broadcast media, including international news channels such as eNCA, the BBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera.

Source: The Mast newspaper