The government will start evacuating Zambians, residents in Ukraine, in the advent of the war, which has broken out in that country.

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the country has already started preparations for the safe removal of the 141 known Zambians in Ukraine.

The President has said this through Foreign Affairs Minister, Stenley Kakubo.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kakubo has assured that the Zambians, most of who are students, will return home safely.

Mr Kakubo has also said Zambia will maintain its position on the matter, through its support to the diplomatic peace efforts, being undertaken by the international community.

Below is the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. STANLEY K. KAKUBO, M.P,

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA ON THE EVACUATION OF ZAMBIANS FROM THE REPUBLIC OF UKRAINE

I would like to inform the nation that in view of the unfortunate turn of events in the Republic of Ukraine, in the last 24 hours, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia has made a decision to evacuate our citizens from that country.

The Government had earlier indicated that it would continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely and that the Zambian Embassy in Moscow has been in constant touch with our nationals regarding the unfolding events.

The public may wish to note that there are 141 known Zambians pursuing their studies in various cities across Ukraine and following the regrettable latest developments in that country, the Government has decided to take this course of action in order to ensure the safety of Zambians.

The exercise is being coordinated by the relevant Government machinery and we would like to assure the public, especially the students and their respective parents and guardians that every effort is being made to ensure the safe return of the students.

We would, therefore, like to call upon all members of the Zambian public, particularly the students and their parents and guardians, to remain calm as the Government implements the evacuation exercise.

Like every peace loving member of the international community, Zambia has been hopeful of a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

The Government, therefore, maintains its strong commitment to ensuring that it safeguards the security of all its citizens, both at home and abroad.

I thank you.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Lusaka

24th february, 2022