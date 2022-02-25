9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mumbi Phiri formally arrested and charged with murder

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Mumbi Phiri formally arrested and charged with murder
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has been formally arrested and charged with murder of Lawrence Banda.

Mrs Phiri has been jointly charged with former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa for the murder of Lawrence Banda, a UPND member.

And Mrs. PHIRI has appeared before Kaoma Magistrate Court.

Mrs. PHIRI arrived at the Kaoma Magistrates Court at 10:00 hours.

The two accused appeared before Kaoma Magistrate Besting Hamaseke for explanation of the charge.
Allegations before the court are that on October 6, 2019 Mrs PHIRI 52 of Waterfalls area in Chongwe and Shebby Chilekwa 34, a businessman of Chilanga whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District.

Magistrate Hamaseke told the accused persons that they had been charged according to section 200 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Both Mrs. Phiri and Chilekwa did agree before Magistrate Hamaseke that they understood the charge read before them.

Magistrate Hamaseke explained that the two could not say anything because they were merely before his court for explanations of the charge as the court awaits instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP).

The two will appear in court on March 10, 2022 for mention whilst they remain in custody.
Mrs. Phiri becomes the second accused person to be charged with murder of Mr Banda, the first being Shebby Chilekwa.

The late Lawrence Banda, was Shot dead in Kaoma in 2019 during the run up to Council Chairperson By-election.

Previous articleLife Worth Living

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mumbi Phiri formally arrested and charged with murder

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has been formally arrested and charged with murder of Lawrence Banda. Mrs...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government will start evacuating Zambians, residents in Ukraine

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The government will start evacuating Zambians, residents in Ukraine, in the advent of the war, which has broken out in that country. President Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

Mongu Mayor, Western Water CEO Perish in Mkushi Road Accident

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Mongu Mayor Nyambe Matakala and Western Water and Sanitation Company acting managing director Leah Banda have perished in a fatal road accident in Mkushi,...
Read more

Government Just received the recommendations on Bigamy-Justice Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The government has said that recommendations by the Zambia Law Development Commission to harmonise provisions of the law on bigamy, does not entail that...
Read more

Vincent Malambo faces Anti Corruption Commission Probe

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Anti Corruption Commission has been formally requested to investigate how Judicial Complaints Commission Chairperson Vincent Malambo, S.C acquired five houses in Silverest Gardens...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.