Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has been formally arrested and charged with murder of Lawrence Banda.

Mrs Phiri has been jointly charged with former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa for the murder of Lawrence Banda, a UPND member.

And Mrs. PHIRI has appeared before Kaoma Magistrate Court.

Mrs. PHIRI arrived at the Kaoma Magistrates Court at 10:00 hours.

The two accused appeared before Kaoma Magistrate Besting Hamaseke for explanation of the charge.

Allegations before the court are that on October 6, 2019 Mrs PHIRI 52 of Waterfalls area in Chongwe and Shebby Chilekwa 34, a businessman of Chilanga whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District.

Magistrate Hamaseke told the accused persons that they had been charged according to section 200 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Both Mrs. Phiri and Chilekwa did agree before Magistrate Hamaseke that they understood the charge read before them.

Magistrate Hamaseke explained that the two could not say anything because they were merely before his court for explanations of the charge as the court awaits instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP).

The two will appear in court on March 10, 2022 for mention whilst they remain in custody.

Mrs. Phiri becomes the second accused person to be charged with murder of Mr Banda, the first being Shebby Chilekwa.

The late Lawrence Banda, was Shot dead in Kaoma in 2019 during the run up to Council Chairperson By-election.