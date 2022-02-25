Southern province United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Neta Halwabala has advised UPND party members to be patient with the government and embrace those joining the party genuinely.

Mr Halwabala has, however, warned those joining the party from other parties to be sincere and not join the party with suspicious intent.

He said people joining the party from other parties should join the party genuinely and not with hidden motives or else they will not be welcome to group the UPND.

And Halwabala said UPND members should be patient with the government because better things are coming soon.

He said government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is trying to fix the economy for a better Zambia.

Mr Halwabala said this today in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district in Southern province.