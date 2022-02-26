9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government reduces fees for teaching practicing license

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government reduces fees for teaching practicing license
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has with immediate effect reduced all practicing teaching certificate fees by 15%.

Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima says the development follows numerous submissions from teachers requesting that the prescribed fees for the issuance practicing be reviewed downwards.

Mr. Siakalima made this announcement in Lusaka this afternoon during a press briefing.

“Government through my office received a recommendation from the teaching council of zambia (TCZ) council board on the need to review the teacher practicing certificate (license) fees for all categories of teachers in zambia, pursuant to section 18 (a) of the teaching profession act no. 5 of 2013,” he said.

The minister urged that the reduction should now facilitate easy renewal of teacher practicing certificates or licenses for the next cycle from 2022 to 2024.

He further stated that the teaching council of Zambia will work out modalities for implementing the reduced fees.

Mr. Siakalima also indicated that he is reliably informed that the last cycle for practicing certificate (license) renewal expired on 31st December, 2021.

“With this reduction, I expect all teachers now to renew their licenses without delay. School administrators need to collaborate and corporate with the TCZ by ensuring that all teachers are both registered and licensed,” he emphasised.

The Minister however stated that the reduction of fees is only for practicing licenses while registration fees remain unchanged for all categories of teachers.

“It is my ministry’s trust that TCZ will rise to the occasion to add value to the delivery of quality teaching and learning as it ensures that teachers are professional, competent and well behaved,” he said.

Mr. Siakalima observed that it is also the ministry’s expectation that teachers shall participate in continuing professional development (CPD) programs seriously as it is a prerequisite for practicing license renewal.

“In fact, through CPD, teachers will keep up-skilling themselves in a less costly manner,” he noted.

And the minister commended TCZ for developing the electronic certificates known as e-certificates for registration and licensing noting that the move is the fastest, safest and most efficient way of running business this time around.

Previous articleWhen President Hichilema ‘weeps’ over an empty treasury: Don’t weep for him, weep for yourselves and for your children.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government reduces fees for teaching practicing license

Government has with immediate effect reduced all practicing teaching certificate fees by 15%. Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima says...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ndola council to go digital in service delivery

General News Chief Editor - 7
Ndola City Council (NCC) has disclosed that it is considering various possibilities of digitizing payment methods in order to strengthen its capacity to efficiently...
Read more

Zambia had a system that looked for good students wherever they they came from-Chiwala

General News Chief Editor - 13
Respected engineer Bernard Chiwala says Zambia has adequate resources that can be used to change its economic landscape and become a prosperous nation. Eng. Chiwala,...
Read more

Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to be amended-Government

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Ministry of Justice has acknowledged that the Public Order Act in its current form is inadequate and requires to be amended to ensure...
Read more

570 bales of Salaula intercepted by ZRA

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted a truck laden with 570 Bales of used clothing (salaula) on the northern route worth about K700,000. This consignment...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.