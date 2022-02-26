Government has with immediate effect reduced all practicing teaching certificate fees by 15%.

Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima says the development follows numerous submissions from teachers requesting that the prescribed fees for the issuance practicing be reviewed downwards.

Mr. Siakalima made this announcement in Lusaka this afternoon during a press briefing.

“Government through my office received a recommendation from the teaching council of zambia (TCZ) council board on the need to review the teacher practicing certificate (license) fees for all categories of teachers in zambia, pursuant to section 18 (a) of the teaching profession act no. 5 of 2013,” he said.

The minister urged that the reduction should now facilitate easy renewal of teacher practicing certificates or licenses for the next cycle from 2022 to 2024.

He further stated that the teaching council of Zambia will work out modalities for implementing the reduced fees.

Mr. Siakalima also indicated that he is reliably informed that the last cycle for practicing certificate (license) renewal expired on 31st December, 2021.

“With this reduction, I expect all teachers now to renew their licenses without delay. School administrators need to collaborate and corporate with the TCZ by ensuring that all teachers are both registered and licensed,” he emphasised.

The Minister however stated that the reduction of fees is only for practicing licenses while registration fees remain unchanged for all categories of teachers.

“It is my ministry’s trust that TCZ will rise to the occasion to add value to the delivery of quality teaching and learning as it ensures that teachers are professional, competent and well behaved,” he said.

Mr. Siakalima observed that it is also the ministry’s expectation that teachers shall participate in continuing professional development (CPD) programs seriously as it is a prerequisite for practicing license renewal.

“In fact, through CPD, teachers will keep up-skilling themselves in a less costly manner,” he noted.

And the minister commended TCZ for developing the electronic certificates known as e-certificates for registration and licensing noting that the move is the fastest, safest and most efficient way of running business this time around.