Embattled Patriotic Front Member Chishimba Kambwili has condemned President Hakainde Hichilema for allowing the arrest of former PF deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri for the murder of Lawrence Banda.

Ms. Phiri has been formerly jointly charged with former president Edger Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa for the murder of Lawrence Banda a United Party for National Development (UPND) member.

And Kambwili has charged that the UPND was living the trajectory of the PF government of arresting and detaining people without offences for the purpose of punishing them.

Mr. Kambwili who said Ms. Phiri was innocent, has alleged that the arrest of Ms. Phiri was politically motivated and that the government should desist from using the Police for retribution, revenge and settling of political scores.

“As commander in chief of all armed forces, how can President Hichilema allow the police to arrest and charge Mumbi Phiri when he himself said on record during the church service for the burial of Lawrence Banda that he was shot at in the eyes of many including Mumbi Phiri, which clearly states that she was innocent and did not pull the trigger, so why should he allow the police to arrest her?” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Kambwili has challenged the head of state to fire the Inspector General of Police and the investigating officers in the matter for incompetence.

Mr. Kambwili has charged that the Head of State promised the people of Zambia of respect for the rule of law but that he had taken to the trajectory of the previous governments where arrests were used to settle political scores.

“President HH is not walking his talk but is talking the talk, he promised the people of Zambia of the respect of the rule of law, he also promised of freedom of expression where people are free to criticize the government without fear, but this is not what he is doing let us stop the UPND from continuing on the trajectory of the previous governments route of using arrests to settle political scores, for retribution and also as a form of revenge,” he said.

Mr. Kambwili, who demanded the release of Mumbi Phiri, said her release would serve as a litmus test for President Hichilema to show the people of Zambia that he means well.

“Am appealing to the international community, all non-governmental organizations and all well-meaning Zambians to condemn this act and release Mumbi Phiri, let this matter be devoid of politics be looked at as it is, this case will serve as a litmus test for HH to show the country that he means well. Why jointly charged her with Chilekwa when in fact she was not the one who pulled the trigger?” He added.

I am calling on President Hichilema to sit down with the police and release Mumbi Phiri who we all know was innocent I remember that President Hakainde Hichilema and I once condemned in its strongest terms the arrests made by the PF on innocent people for political retribution” he stated.

He indicated that the PF government had on various counts-imposed arrests on then opposition UPND members for political vengeance.

“I can site examples on how the PF abused their power by using the police to arrest the opposition, which included the treason charge slapped on the head of state himself, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo and Obvious Mwaletata who served for one year for the case of aggravated robbery and Garry Nkombo who was also another victim of political arrests, including himself who was slapped with 39 cases under one court and 11 cases in others courts for political reason” Kambwili said.

He added that he would formally write to the Head of State to remind him of the times when he was in the opposition and in alliance with Kambwili in which they agreed that once in office such arrests would be things of the past.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Phiri is jointly charged with Mr. Chilekwa for the murder of Lawrence Phiri during the Kaoma by-election