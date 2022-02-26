Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has directed local authorities in the province to disband any cartels involved in the awarding of construction and supply contracts.

The Minister says he is aware that some workers in some councils had formed cartels where they have been awarding contracts to the

same unregistered and inexperienced contractors over the years.

He has vowed to swiftly move in to ensure that rules and regulations that may disadvantage new players are revisited to ensure fairness in the awarding of contracts.

Mr. Mweetwa said this when he officially opened an induction workshop for District Commissioners, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Council Secretaries in Choma.

He has further challenged contractors in the province to ensure that they get the necessary registration to enable them meet the requirements outlined in the law.

The Minister has also noted with concern that Constituency Development Funds (CDF) have in the recent past provided an avenue of abuse by councils particularly when it comes to procurement.

He has since advised controlling officers at local government level to ensure they acquaint themselves with the recently launched CDF guidelines as well as the public finance management Act so as to enable them manage public funds prudently.

Mr Mweetwa has further urged the local authority leaders to strengthen internal controls through the office of the internal auditor.

He added quality service delivery is one of the aspirations of government and that this can only be achieved through the prudent management and utilisation of resources.