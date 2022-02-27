9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Sports
Arrows Rally To Beat Forest To Restore 4-Point Lead

Red Arrows fought back on Sunday to restore their four-point lead when they beat Forest Rangers 2-1 away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The win saw Arrows still in comfortable command of the title race with nine games left as they home in on their first league crown since 2004.

But Arrows had to rally to earn the victory after Clifford Mulenga put Forest ahead in the 31st minute.

Fred Tshimenga sent the two sides into the break level after he equalized for Arrows two minutes later.

Twiza Chaibela clinched the 3 points for the Lusaka side in the 79th minute to send Arrows to 49 points.

The win sees Green Eagles still trailing on 45 points while defending champions Zesco are third on 44 points with nine games left to play.

Previous articleWhat really happened at the Nc’wala traditional ceremony?

