Chief Mpezini reportedly disappointed with the ejection of Given Lubinda from Nc’wala ceremony

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

There are reports that paramount Chief Mpezeni is disappointed that the statehouse ejected Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda who he invited to attend the Nc’wala ceremony on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The traditional leader said he decided to invite all people regardless of their political affiliations to show that his the father of the nation.

Speaking when Mr. Lubinda, acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, Central Committee Member Remember Chanda Mutale and various PF Members of Parliament paid a courtesy call on him today, Paramount Mpezeni said it was wrong for statehouse to behave the way they did.

“As I father am very shocked with what really happened. This is not the way politics need to be done. We need to unite as a people,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Chief Nzamane said what transpired was wrong and must be condemned at all cost. The traditional leader said the NC’wala ceremony cannot be used as a political ground to fight others. He said there is a need to change how politicians should practice politics instead of causing confusion in the country.

“When we heard what happened as chiefs we were very hurt because everyone was invited to attend. That was not a Statehouse event but every Zambian was invited to be there. This kind of politics must be condemned. We are one people and not enemies,” he said.

And senior Chief Madzimawe called for unite of purpose in the country.

“If you see the theme of NC’wala it was about to unite and reconciliation. This is how we should be as Zambians.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda assured traditional leaders across the country that the PF will attend all traditional ceremonies.

He said the PF recognizes the important role that traditional leaders play in society hence the need to continue working with them.

Mr. Lubinda indicated that the PF leadership and membership at large will attend all traditional ceremonies as a way of supporting traditional leaders and he is hopeful that what happened at NC’wala ceremony will not happen in other traditional ceremonies.

