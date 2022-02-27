Statehouse has said that the statement by the Acting Secretary-General of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Mr. Nickson Chilangwa, purporting that the acting President of the PF Mr. Given Lubinda was ejected from the Ncwala traditional ceremony on presidential orders, is not only false but also a total and malicious fabrication aimed at maligning the integrity of President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement released to the media by President’s Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Statehouse said that all guests at the event were bound by the protocols of the event as had been determined and prescribed by the event’s organizing team, and therefore everyone was expected to oblige and that at no point was Mr. Lubinda, or indeed any member of the PF contingent, ordered to leave the ceremony.

Mr. Bwalya said that the inability of and by Mr. Lubinda and his team to observe and keep to what he described as the basic protocol expectations designed to maintain order and ensure the dignity of the Ncwala traditional ceremony, as well as the failure to recognize the hierarchy of invitation desired by the organizing committee, amounts to a total disregard of the authority of the Paramount Chief Mpezeni, at whose innovation President Hichilema was in attendance.

“It is further regrettable, that the PF leadership contingent would attempt to use the Ncwala traditional ceremony as a playground for political mind games and neglect to recognize the show of national unity and oneness inherent in the celebration of this rich cultural, and in many respects, a national event.

“The public is urged to disregard and dismiss Mr. Chilangwa’s statement with the disdain it deserves,” concluded the statement.

According to Mr. Chilangwa PF Party Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda was unceremoniously evicted from the Ncwala Ceremony on the instruction of President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Chilangwa when a PF high-powered delegation led by Mr. Lubinda arrived at the Mtenguleni venue, Mr. Lubinda was ushered to his seat by Mr. Noel Nkoma (patron of the organising committee) upon which the arrival of our Acting President was recognized and announced by the Director of ceremonies and Mr. Lubinda was placed at the very end of the front row in the VVIP dignitaries pavilion.

After an hour and just when the arrival of the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was announced, Mr. Noel Nkoma approached Mr. Lubinda telling him that he had been instructed by a senior security officer of the Republican President that Mr. Lubinda was being asked to leave.

Mr. Lubiinda requested to speak to the concerned officer who had issued the instructions for him to leave, upon which Assistant Superintendent D Mwanza came along and informed Mr. Lubinda that he was commanded to ensure that he is made to leave saying that they did not want any confusion to take place where the Republican President would be.

Asked by Mr. Lubinda as to who was making such commands and what confusion was being anticipated, Mr. Mwanza angrily retorted that he was not to be asked any questions and threatened Mr. Lubinda that he was going to moved forcibly if he did not oblige.

After a back and forth argument, Mr. Lubinda decided against a protracted altercation and proceeded to leave the arena, prompting all members of the PF delegation to follow suit.

“Much as we had the capacity to resist the ejection, we elected to be civil about it for the sake of harmony and for observing the decorum deserved by Your Royal Highness and the ceremony,” Mr. Chilangwa