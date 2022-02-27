9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Two insane men detained under the President’s pleasure for manslaughter

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Two insane men detained under the President’s pleasure for manslaughter
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Solwezi high court Judge, Derrick Mulenga has ordered the detention of two men of Solwezi under the President’s pleasure after convicting them of manslaughter.

The two were separately charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code, CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia but later reduced to a lesser charge of manslaughter after it was established that they were of unsound mind.

The convicts are Peter Mwila aged 29 and Alex Samuyumba aged 19.

It was alleged that on February 20 2020, Mwila murdered his former boss George Kaoma at his farm house in Kamalamba area of Solwezi and decapitated his head and later disappeared from the scene of crime.

In the other matter, it was alleged that on March 22, 2020, Samuyumba killed his mother, Bridget Sandu with a machete at their house in Saviye area in Solwezi district.

Justice Mulenga said it was undeniable that the two had major psychotic mental disorders as proven by medical reports from a psychiatric consultant from Chainama hills hospital.

In ordering the detention of the two, Justice Mulenga relied on the provisions of sections 161 and 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code which provides that the accused can be detained if the mental abnormality is proven as a special finding.

“I have taken into account the medical reports submitted by the psychiatric consultant from Chainama hills hospital and the evidence of the prosecution witnesses,” he said.

Justice Mulenga however, ordered the two to be detained during the President’s pleasure because the offences committed were serious.

Previous article15 pupils gassed at Masala Secondary school in Ndola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Two insane men detained under the President’s pleasure for manslaughter

Solwezi high court Judge, Derrick Mulenga has ordered the detention of two men of Solwezi under the President's pleasure...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government keen on awarding contracts to local contractors

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa says the Provincial Administration in Luapula Province is committed to ensuring that it empowers local contractors by...
Read more

Follow Guidelines when putting People on Social Cash Transfer programme

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
KAWAMBWA District Commissioner Godfrey Chilambwe has directed newly elected Community Welfare Assistance Committee (CWAC) members to strictly follow the guidelines when selecting people to...
Read more

Think beyond Kasenseli Gold Mining Economic Empowerment, Youths in North Western Province told

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Ministry of Youths, Sports, and Arts has called on Youths in North Western Province to think beyond Kasenseli Gold Mining but to look...
Read more

Recruitment In The Forestry Sector Must Be Transparent And Those Responsible Must Be Held Accountable

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Deforestation and forest degradation in Zambia has become so rampant and simplistic that often, the need for and welfare of the professional forester...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.