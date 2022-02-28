Some of our overseas based players returned to competitive action from their lengthy winter breaks and it was a fairly productive weekend for those on continental duty.

=RUSSIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa played the full 90 minutes while his brother and striker Evans Kangwa was substituted in the 84th minute of fourth from bottom Arsenal Tula’s 2-0 away loss to third placed Sochi when the Russian Premiership returned from its three-month winter break on Saturday

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Edward Chilfuya has yet to make his debut with three competitive matches gone since his mid-January move from Swedish club Djurgardens.

-Horsens: The Danish second division resumed this weekend after its two month winter break.

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda started the match but was not on target and later substituted in stoppage time of 4th placed Horsens’ 2-1 home win over Hvidovre who are third.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga was substituted in the 78th minute of Friday’s 1-0 home win over ES Setif of Algeria on Friday in Durban that saw them stay second on 6 points in Group B and are three points behind Raja Casablanca.

Setif are third on 3 points and Horoya of Guinea are bottom on zero points at the halfway point after three games played.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was in goals for Group A leaders Sundowns on Saturday in their 1-0 away win over Al Ahly in Egypt.

Al Ahly are third with one point and a match in hand while Sudanese clubs Al Merreikh and Al Hilal are second and bottom on 4 and 1 point respectively.

-Maritzburg United: Striker Friday Samu played the full 90 minutes in Friday’s KZN derby against Golden Arrows that they lost 2-1 at home but was not on target.

=DR CONGO

Chongo Kabaso returned from a two week injury layoff and played the full 90 minutes on Sunday in TP Mazembe’s 1-0 home win over Cotonsport.

Fellow defender Tandi Mwape was an unused substitute.

The home win puts Mazembe back in the top two on 6 points after recovering from last weekend’s 2-0 away loss to Al Masry in Egypt.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya did not make the trip to Morocco to face RS Berkane that Simba lost 2-0.

Compatriot Clatous Chama is cup-tied for these seasons CAF Confederation Cup following his recent move from Berkane back to Simba after a season with a Moroccan club

=SCOTLAND

Fashion Sakala started for defending champions Rangers on Sunday and scored their second goal in the 24th minute of their 2-2 home draw against 6th placed Motherwell.

He was substituted in the 83rd minute after the second placed side surrendered their lead in the second half.

This was Fashion’s seventh league goal of the season.