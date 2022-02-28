The Department of Veterinary Services in Kabwe District has seized four carcasses of cattle for violation of the Animal Health Act number 27 of 2010.

Kabwe District Veterinary Officer (DVO), Kenneth Chawinga, said the law provides for issuance of permit for the movements of live animals and carcasses and this is what is used as a tool for livestock disease control.

Dr Chawinga noted that most of the livestock diseases such as east coast fever, foot and mouth are transmitted because of illegal movement of livestock.

He said the carcasses were found on two different trucks from Chisamba enroute to Kabwe along Mulungushi road near Kamakuti clinic during an operation around 15: 00 hours yesterday.

Dr Chawinga told ZANIS that the carcasses will be disposed off after getting a court order.

He said government has released a lot of money to control foot and mouth disease, and to supplement government’s efforts, the veterinary services department has been conducting vaccinations and mounting random checkpoints.

He warned that just a movement of one infected animal is capable of causing a nationwide outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

Dr Chawinga observed that the department is at pains to destroy livestock because it’s a source income for many farmers but urged farmers to operate within the law to avoid punitive measures.

Meanwhile, Vice Senior Village Headperson Chipembe, Mathews Kambonje said people are aware that movements of livestock require certification.

The village headman, whose carcasses was part of the contraband that was confiscated, urged veterinary officers to continue working within the provisions of the law and help farmers to fight livestock diseases.