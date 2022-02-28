9.5 C
It makes more sense to conclude that Lubinda was ejected from Nc'wala ceremony by HH

By Venus N Msyani

Historically, Nc’wala, Kuomboka, Chambo Chalutanga, Likumbi Lya Mize, Mutomboko, Ukusefya Pa Ngwena, and many more traditional ceremonies in the country have been politics free.

Now these ceremonies have been turned into political events. Where long political speeches are made resulting into political intimidation and bullying.

No doubt the PF acting president Given Lubinda was ejected from Nc’wala ceremony by president Hakainde Hichilema.

Hon. Lubinda, who is the current acting president for the main opposition party the Patriotic Front (PF) is alleged to have been ejected from Nc’wala ceremony of Ngoni people of Eastern Province of Zambia. Report says president Hakainde Hichilema instructed the ejection.

On the party Facebook page, PF Secretary general Nickson Chilangwa states that when Hon. Lubinda arrived at Mtenguleni, the usual venue for the ceremony, he was ushered to his VIP seat by Mr Noel Nkoma, the patron of the Ncwala ceremony organising committee.

Mr. Chilangwa states that Lubinda arrival was recognized and announced by the Director of ceremonies.

He says after an hour and just when the arrival of the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema was announced, Mr. Nkoma approached Lubinda and told him that he had been instructed by a senior security officer of the Republican President that he Lubinda is being asked to leave.

According to Mr. Chilangwa, the PF acting president requested to speak to the concerned officer who had issued the instructions for him to leave. The officer informed Lubinda that he was commanded to ensure that the PF leader was made to leave because they did not want any confusion to take place in the presence of president Hakainde Hichilema.

State house has responded by saying the allegations are aimed at tarnishing the integrity of President HH. Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya is quoted on ZNBC news claiming that Mr. Lubinda and his team failed to keep and observe the basic protocol and expectations designed to maintain order and the dignity of the Nc’wala traditional ceremony.

If that is true, Lubinda and his team failed to keep and observe the basic protocol in relation to HH presence not the ceremony itself. As a former minister and longtime politician, no doubt Lubinda has enough experience on how to behave at traditional ceremonies.

Definitely no experience on how to behave around HH. Hence can be concluded that the PF acting president was ejected from Nc’wala ceremony by presidential protocol team or HH himself.

