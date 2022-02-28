9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 28, 2022
General News
Updated:

Zambian Auditor General meets visiting MPs and other officials from Tanzania

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Auditor General Dick Sichembe has stressed that there is no country that can record meaningful development with weak public financial management system.

Dr. Sichembe explained that this is why government has prioritised the need for prudent management of public resources by ensuring that public bodies procure goods, services and works at the right price, right quality and delivered at the right time.

Speaking when a delegation from the visiting Members of Parliament and other officials from Tanzania, called on him at his office in Lusaka today, Dr. Sichembe noted that to this effect his office will ensure that all forms of mismanagement of public resources are exposed and dealt with accordingly.

“As we may all know, there is no country that can develop with weak public financial management system and practices. It is for this reason that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema has prioritized the need for prudent management of public resources to ensure that public bodies procure goods, services and work at the right price, right quality and delivered at a right time,” he said.

He said to achieve this, his office has partnered with other investigation agencies to ensure that people involved in abusing public resources, as cited in the reports of the Auditor General are followed up and prosecuted.

Dr. Sichembe also applauded the cordial bilateral relationship that exists between Zambia and Tanzania, adding that it is important for the two countries to engage in exchange visits to share innovative ideas that can help in building mutually beneficial national ties.

He said this is why the visit by the MPs and other officials will enhance the two countries relations in the prudent management of public resources and the provision of oversight function of ensuring there is transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

“I note that we have similar arrangements in terms of parliamentary committees providing oversight on the accounts of public institution in our two countries. This fact will be of great advantage during this visit as it will help us learn from each other regarding how our parliamentary committees conduct their business in providing oversight on public resources,” he noted.

He further thanked the delegation for undertaking the visit to interact with his office on matters pertaining to proper management of public resources, accountability and transparency.

And Tanzania delegation leader Naghenjwa Kaboyoka has praised the Zambian system for effectively holding government responsible and accountable in the utilisation of public funds.

Ms. Kaboyoka who is also the Chairperson of the Tanzanian Public Accounts Committee said Zambia is advanced in the manner it is handling issues concerning the management of public resources as it can be seen from the way the Auditor General reports on mismanagement of public resources.

“All I can say it that Zambia is advanced on how you are able to hold government responsible on how they account for the public funds as can be seen from your reports, that’s is why we are here to learn how you go about providing supervisory role on management of public funds, the challenges and overall oversight functions” she said.

She added that there is need for the two countries to further strengthen their bilateral relationship that has existed for a long time by including exchange knowledge on prudent management of public resources.

