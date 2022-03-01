9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
General News
Updated:

Boy 7, commits suicide

By Chief Editor
General News Boy 7, commits suicide
A seven-year-old boy of Kalengwa South in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt has committed suicide.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Tresphord Kasale who confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Kalulushi today said the minor is alleged to have killed himself around mid-morning yesterday.

Mr. Kasale added that the boy who has been identified as Jonathan Musenge of Magum area in Kalulushi committed suicide by hanging himself to an avocado tree.

He further said neighbors who saw the boy hanging to a tree alerted police about the incident.

Mr. Kasale also said the parents to the boy were not around when the incident happened.

He further disclosed that no physical injuries have been seen on the body of the deceased.

The body of the deceased is currently lying at Kalulushi General Hospital awaiting postmortem.

