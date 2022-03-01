Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu has bemoaned his team’s third straight loss in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Bankers last night lost 2-0 away in Libya to Al Ahli Tripoli in Benghazi to stay bottom of Group A on zero points after three games played.

Kaindu described Zanaco’s loss in Libya as painful saying the Bankers controlled the game.

Both goals came in the last ten minutes of the second half when Ahmed Eltrbi put Al Ahli ahead in the 80th minute and Mohamed El-Mounir scored the last goal five minutes later.

“I think it is a painful loss again, in a game that we felt we had controlled. We looked better organized in terms of tactical discipline. We could have wrapped up the game I think in the first half; we had more chances than them,” Kaindu told the club media.

He attributed Zanaco’s poor form in the competition to lack of mental strength among his players.

“I think it is just the mental fitness that needs to be worked on. In Sfaxien we concede in deed added time. Against Al Ahli Tripoli here we conceded I think ten minutes before the end of the game,” Kaindu said.

The defeat sees Zanaco extend an unprecedented continental record by going three successive group stage games without a win for the first time ever.

Furthermore, Zanaco also extended their record of failing to score in their opening three straight group stage matches that they set in last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to Pyramids in Lusaka.