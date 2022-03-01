Organizers of the 2022 Mining Indaba have revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema has confirmed that he will attend this year’s event in Cape Town, South Africa.

President Hichilema along with his Bostwana counterpart Mogkweetsi Masisi will lead a host of key speakers at the event to be held at the Cape Town Convention Centre from 9th May to 12th May 2022.

“We are excited to announce the first two presidents that have been confirmed to attend Mining Indaba 2022. Come and join H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi, President of Botswana and H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia in Cape Town in May.”

This will be the first Mining Indaba to he hosted physically after a virtual event in 2021.

The organizers said the May 2022 Mining Indaba promises to be the must-attend event for every executive in African mining.

“As well as gathering the largest number of investors, mining executives and Ministers for four days’ worth of investment discussions and deal-making, there are a number of new and enhanced initiatives planned too,” a notice from the organizers read.

In 2016, Mr. Hichilema as a business executive addressed the Mining Indaba and was later criticized by the then ruling party, the Patriot Front for allegedly scandalizing the Zambian government in his presentation.

The UPND government has announced an ambitious target of producing 3 million metric tones of Copper in the next three years.