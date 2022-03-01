President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late Mayor of Mongu, Matakala Nyambe as a brave and courageous freedom fighter.

President Hichilema said he will always remember the late mayor who was not only a party official but also a personal friend who contributed a lot in the liberation of the country by ushering the United Party for National Development (UPND) into power.

The President was speaking in Mongu at Chisonga Cemetery during the funeral procession of the late Mayor who died in a road accident in Mkushi, Central Province on the morning of 24th February when the car he was travelling in collided with a copper-laden Howo Sino Truck with a Tanzanian registration number T759 which was coming from Kasumbalesa.

“To me as a chief servant of the UPND, we fought battles together with Matakala who was in and out of court to deliver the party into government,” said the President.

The Head of State said the Police at that time was against the UPND but today because of Matakala’s efforts including that of others, the UPND is now the ruling party.

“When I heard that Matakala was going to be put to rest today, I made an instantaneous decision to come and bury my young friend because we were friends in good times and we should be friends in bad times,” he stated.

President Hichilema said it is important for everyone to understand that friendship endures different situations and circumstances.

The president urged people that turned up in large numbers to honour the late mayor Matakala by being more united than before as they work to develop the province.

And Western Province Ministe,r Kapelwa Mbangweta said the late mayor was a people’s person who shared his love and passion for development in Mongu with several stakeholders both rich and poor.

Mr. Mbangweta said during the late mayor’s tenure of office as Councillor for Imwiko from 2016 to 2021, Mr. Matakala Nyambe spearheaded a lot of developmental projects in his ward such as construction of Imwiko Market Shelter, equipped with modern toilets and borehole.

“Matakala also facilitated the expansion and gravelling of several feeder roads in Imwiko ward,” he added.

Mr. Mbangweta said during Matakala’s short tenure as mayor, he spearheaded the construction of the new civic center which will accommodate all the council departments and chamber as the council has been operating without a chamber since its inception.

Meanwhile, The Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) has described the death of Mongu Mayor who was the association Vice President as a big loss.

LGAZ President His Worship the Mayor of Mazabuka’ Vincent Lilanda said the late mayor has left a big mark as he was a brilliant and bold civic leader who wanted to ensure that the condition of service for council workers was improved.

The mayor’s burial procession started with a Valedictory service that was held at Mongu Trades Institute and a Church service held at Mongu’s main Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Matakala Nyambe aged 37, lives behind a wife and three Children.