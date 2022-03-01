

By Neo Simutanyi

On Thursday 24 February 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine following its recognition of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The invasion has received world-wide condemnation and mass protests, with western governments imposing smart sanctions and placing NATO military forces on a war footing. The action by Russia to invade a peaceful neighboring country is a violation of international law and the Minsk Agreement met to end the war in the Donbas region.

But asked by a legislator on Friday 25 February 2022, during question time, on Zambia’s foreign policy on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Vice President Mutale Nalumango said that Zambia has no position, it will adopt whichever position is taken collectively at the African Union or SADC. What a response coming from Zambia’s number two? Does it mean that President Hichilema has not convened a cabinet meeting to consider Zambia’s position regarding the conflict in Ukraine? The decision to evacuate Zambians living in Ukraine, while commendable should have been done alongside stating Zambia’s position on the conflict. There can be no neutral position on the issue. It is either we are on the side of Russia and believe that the invasion is meant to free the people of Donetsk and Luhansk from Ukrainian domination, or we are on the side of Ukraine’s right to sovereignty and independence.

Lack of condemnation of the invasion reflects badly on Zambian leadership’s political judgment on an issue of international importance, such as the invasion of a sovereign nation and member of the United Nations. It is a hugely moral issue on whether Zambia subscribes to acts of aggression by a powerful country, such as Russia, to achieve its territorial hegemony. I strongly believe that Zambian does not need to wait for a meeting of the African Union or SADC to have a position on whether the invasion of Ukraine was morally right or wrong. Many independent sovereign nations across the world have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as it is a fragrant violation of international law and the Minsk Agreement. Zambia cannot continue sitting or the fence, waiting for a collective position from SADC or the African Union. By the time that meeting is convened, there will be no Ukraine as we know it, it would have been dismembered, with its leadership deposed, tens of thousands killed and millions displaced. Zambia should stand on then right side of history. Let us be clear, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has the potential to develop into a European war, if not a third world war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened that if there is any interference in his mission, whoever is involved will face severe consequences, meaning he is prepared to invade the Baltic states, which are members of NATO and provoke a NATO military response.

The author is Executive Director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue