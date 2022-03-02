9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema to address the nation on National Values and Principles

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News President Hichilema to address the nation on National Values and Principles
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema will this Friday March 11, 2022 address the nation on the application of National Values and Principles in Parliament.

National Assembly Clerk, Roy Ngulube stated that the Head of State will address Parliament on the application of National Values and Principles on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 09:00 hours at Parliament building in accordance with Article 9, Clause 2 and Article 86 clause 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr. Ngulube has since urged members of the public and various stakeholders to follow the address by the President on various media platforms on the said date and time.

“Members of Parliament and invited guests are expected to be seated by 08:30 hours. Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to follow the address on parliament Radio and Television, the National Assembly Facebook and various media bodies,” stated Mr Ngulube.

This is according to a press release made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today issued and signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube.

Previous articleGovernment will not impose restrictions on freedom of expression-Kasanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema to address the nation on National Values and Principles

President Hakainde Hichilema will this Friday March 11, 2022 address the nation on the application of National Values and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Discrimination against Africans fleeing Ukraine worrying

General News Chief Editor - 14
Zambia Diaspora Foundation (ZADIFO) has called on the African Union (AU) to condemn the racial discrimination against Africans fleeing from war at the...
Read more

Boy 7, commits suicide

General News Chief Editor - 6
A seven-year-old boy of Kalengwa South in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt has committed suicide. Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Tresphord Kasale who confirmed the incident to...
Read more

President Hichilema describes late Mongu Mayor as freedom fighter

General News Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late Mayor of Mongu, Matakala Nyambe as a brave and courageous freedom fighter. President Hichilema said he will always...
Read more

Regulations developed to operationalize Higher Education amendment Act

General News Chief Editor - 3
Various stakeholders have developed regulations to operationalise the Higher Education Amendment Act 2021. Higher Education Authority (HEA) Director-General, Stephen Simukanga, says it is necessary...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.