President Hakainde Hichilema will this Friday March 11, 2022 address the nation on the application of National Values and Principles in Parliament.

National Assembly Clerk, Roy Ngulube stated that the Head of State will address Parliament on the application of National Values and Principles on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 09:00 hours at Parliament building in accordance with Article 9, Clause 2 and Article 86 clause 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr. Ngulube has since urged members of the public and various stakeholders to follow the address by the President on various media platforms on the said date and time.

“Members of Parliament and invited guests are expected to be seated by 08:30 hours. Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to follow the address on parliament Radio and Television, the National Assembly Facebook and various media bodies,” stated Mr Ngulube.

This is according to a press release made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today issued and signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube.