The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has announced an increase in the number of active mobile subscriptions from 19.1 million in 2020 to 20.2 million in 2021 representing 5.8 percent increase.

In the 2021 ZICTA Annual Market Performance Report for the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Sector released by Manager Corporate Communications Hanford Chaaba, the authority says there is also increased access and utilisation of ICT services in the country.

Mr. Chaaba said the total number of active mobile and fixed internet subscriptions increased marginally by 1.3 percent to 10.4 million in 2021 from 10.3 million subscriptions in 2020.

Mr. Chaaba said ZICTA predicted that by 2023 mobile subscribers in Zambia will reach 21.2 million.

ZICTA also noted the increased volume of mobile money transactions from 746.5 million to 843.1 million transactions in 2021 representing an annual improvement of 11.7 percent.

“In particular, the report highlights an increase in the number of active mobile cellular subscriptions from 19.1 million subscriptions in 2020 to 20.2 million subscriptions in 2021 representing an increase of 5.8 percent. The total numbers of active mobile and fixed internet subscriptions increased marginally by 1.3 percent to 10.4 million in 2021 from 10.3 million subscriptions in 2020. A significant increase in the number of active mobile money subscriptions was also observed during the year, increasing from 8.6 million subscriptions in 2020 to 9.9 million in 2021. At the same time, the volume of mobile money transactions increased from 746.5 million to 843.1 million transactions in 2021 representing an annual improvement of 11.7 percent. During the same period, the value of mobile money transactions grew from ZMW 105.6 billion in 2020 to ZMW 169.4 billion in 2021 representing a growth rate of 60 percent,” Mr. Chaaba disclosed.

“Market Performance of the ICT Sector 2021 Press Release Market Performance of the ICT Sector March 2, 2022 Local Developments in the ICT Sector By the end of December 2021, there were a total of seventy three (73) valid licences in the ICT sector relative to seventy one (71) valid licences reported at the end of December, 2020. In addition, by the end of December 2021, the Authority had issued a total of forty nine (49) valid licenses to operators in the postal and courier services sector compared to thirty five (35) licences reported at the end of December, 2021,” he said.

“According to the ITU’s 2021 Global Cyber Security Index report, Zambia scored 68.88, a 25.28 point increase from the score of 43.6 recorded in 2018 which pushed the country’s global rank to 73 from 90. This improvement was attributed to the increase in legislations enabling cybersecurity that the country enacted during the year. The second phase of the SMART Zambia communication tower project progressed significantly during the review period. As at the end of December, 2021, a total of 823 communication towers had been constructed and on-air out of the projected 1009 towers. The completion of this project will increase geographical network coverage to at least 92 percent,” Mr. Chaaba said.

Mr. Chaaba said ZICTA is further expecting a positive outlook in the general uptake and use of ICT services as the number of active mobile network subscriptions is expected to increase.

“Outlook for the ICT Sector in 2022. Forecast in Uptake and Usage of ICT Services: The Authority forecasts a positive outlook in the general uptake and use of ICT services as the number of active mobile network subscriptions is expected to increase from 20.2 million reported at the end of 2021 to 20.9 million subscriptions at the end of 2022 and subsequently 21.2 million in 2023. In addition, the volume of domestic outgoing mobile voice call minutes is forecasted to increase from 24.4 billion minutes estimated for the end of 2021 to 26.2 billion projected for the year 2022 and could reach 28 billion minutes in 2023. 2. Benefits of Newly Assigned Spectrum: The Authority issued spectrum in the 800 MHz band to Airtel Networks Zambia Plc and MTN (Zambia) Ltd,” Mr. Chaaba added.

He concluded:”There are also plans underway to assign additional spectrum bands which are expected to enhance quality, capacity and diversity of services in the market. 3. Deployment of New Technologies and Additional Infrastructure: Operators are expected to continue deploying infrastructure aimed at increasing coverage and improving the quality of services. 4. Regulations and Guidelines Related to the Recently Enacted Laws: Following the enactment of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 as well as the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act No. 4 of 2021, it is anticipated that a number of regulations and guidelines will be issued to facilitate the operationalization of these laws which will impact positively on regulation of the sector.”