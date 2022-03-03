9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Dorothy Sampa Salutes Shepolopolo For Making Great Strides

Copperbelt football administrator Dorothy Sampa is pleased with the strides Shepolopolo have made over the years under not so easy conditions.

The Zambia Women’s National Team last week qualified to the 2022 Morocco Africa Cup after eliminating Namibia in the final qualifying round.

In an interview, Sampa, the former Senior Women’s Team Manager, said the women overcame many challenges to qualify for the AFCON.

She hailed the team’s commitment and passion to the game.

“I just want to express my excitement that we have a women’s team that has qualified to the AFCON, especially that our men’s folk have let us down. At least we have a team that has made us proud in the name of the women national team,” Sampa said.

This is the third time Zambia is qualifying for the Women’s Africa Cup.

“I know the challenges that are faced by the women’s team in Zambia. First and foremost we don’t have infrastructure of our own, we share facilities with men and there are those myths where they would not want you to use their facilities.”

“And also we do not have proper sponsorship, so to see commitment and passion from our girls just to ensure that we reach this far I think they need to be encouraged,” Sampa said.

She asked the Shepolopolo to remain focused ahead of the AFCON in Morocco in July.

“My word of encouragement is to let them go and shine. I think the focus should not be much on allowances. The focus should be so much on flying the Zambian flag,” Sampa said.

