Thursday, March 3, 2022
Man assaults girlfriend after discovering she was on ART treatment

By Chief Editor
A 22 year old man in Itezhi Tezhi district of Southern Province is in court for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend after discovering that she was receiving anti-retroviral therapy (ART) treatment .

Kennedy Masiwa, who lives in Itezhi Tezhi’s Masasabi resettlement scheme, has been charged with one count of Assault Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) in violation of Section 248 of the penal code, Cap 87 of the Zambian laws.

According to the details of the offense, Kennedy Masiwa assaulted Modester Mukome on February 3, 2022 in Itezhi Tezhi, causing actual bodily harm.

When the case was called for a plea before magistrate Mugala Chalwe, Masiwa stated that he understood the charge and admitted it, but said that he did for justifiable reasons.

Magistrate Chalwe entered a not guilty plea and adjourned the case until 9 March 2022, when the trial will begin.

