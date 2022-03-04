9.5 C
Man sent to 12 months in Jail for stealing a hose pipe valued at K300

The Itezhi-tezhi Magistrates court has sentenced a 22-year-old man of Itezhi-tezhi district in Southern Province to six months suspended for 12 months for stealing a hose pipe.

In this matter, Given Sitali of Lilanda compound in Itezhi-tezhi district in Southern Province, stood charged with theft in violation of the penal code of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense were that Given Sitali on 3 February 2022 in Itezhi-tezhi did steal a hose pipe valued at K300, the property of Edward Shimunza.

When the matter came up for plea before Itezhi Tezhi magistrate, Mugala Chalwe, Sitali admitted the charge and he was convicted based on his own confession.

Facts of the case alleged that on 10 February 2022, the complainant in this matter Edward Shimunza of Lilanda compound in Itezhi-Tezhi left his hose pipe outside his house and went to sleep around 20:00 hours.

In the morning, the complainant did not find the hose pipe and reported the matter to Itezhi Tezhi Police station.

The police instituted investigations that led to the recovery of the hose pipe and charging and arrest of Sitali with the subject offence.

In mitigation, Sitali asked for leniency as he was married with three children and looking after other siblings.

In passing sentence magistrates Chalwe said she considered that he was a first offender and admitted the charge without wasting court’s time.

She then imposed a six months sentence and suspended it for 12 months.

Previous articleZASTI trains FQM emergency response team in aviation fire fighting
Next articlePolice in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers’ march to the statehouse

