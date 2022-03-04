The 2022 local rugby season begins on Saturday with the Nchanga 7s Tournament in Chingola, Copperbelt.

In the men’s competition, sixteen (16) teams led by National League Champions Red Arrows have entered the Nchanga 7s in pursuit of the K8000 top prize.

The women’s category will feature Red Arrows, Konkola, Green Eagles and Mufulira Leopardess.

“The Nchanga competition has changed the format from the usual tens to the 7s. The competition was last held two years ago owing to Covid-19,” said Zambia Rugby Union head of competition Enock Shikabeta.

Meanwhile, Arrows have been pitted in Group A alongside Lusaka, Konkola and Mufulira Hunters.

Hosts Nchanga are in Group D together with Mufulira Leopards, Arrows B and Chibuluma.

Diggers have been drawn against Eagles, Roan and Ndola Wanderers in Group C.

Group B contains KPF, Buffaloes, Kansanshi and Nkwazi.