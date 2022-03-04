9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nchanga 7s Kicks Off 2022 Rugby Season

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nchanga 7s Kicks Off 2022 Rugby Season
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The 2022 local rugby season begins on Saturday with the Nchanga 7s Tournament in Chingola, Copperbelt.

In the men’s competition, sixteen (16) teams led by National League Champions Red Arrows have entered the Nchanga 7s in pursuit of the K8000 top prize.

The women’s category will feature Red Arrows, Konkola, Green Eagles and Mufulira Leopardess.

“The Nchanga competition has changed the format from the usual tens to the 7s. The competition was last held two years ago owing to Covid-19,” said Zambia Rugby Union head of competition Enock Shikabeta.

Meanwhile, Arrows have been pitted in Group A alongside Lusaka, Konkola and Mufulira Hunters.

Hosts Nchanga are in Group D together with Mufulira Leopards, Arrows B and Chibuluma.

Diggers have been drawn against Eagles, Roan and Ndola Wanderers in Group C.

Group B contains KPF, Buffaloes, Kansanshi and Nkwazi.

Previous articleUPND Government gets support for voting against Russia at the UN

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nchanga 7s Kicks Off 2022 Rugby Season

The 2022 local rugby season begins on Saturday with the Nchanga 7s Tournament in Chingola, Copperbelt. In the men’s competition,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dorothy Sampa Salutes Shepolopolo For Making Great Strides

Sports sports - 0
Copperbelt football administrator Dorothy Sampa is pleased with the strides Shepolopolo have made over the years under not so easy conditions. The Zambia Women’s National...
Read more

DIV 1 : NAPSA Stars Stay Third in Promotion Race

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars stayed third on the National Division 1 table despite beating Livingstone Pirates 2-1 away in Livingstone on Wednesday. Napsa have 46 points, two...
Read more

Zesco Face Eagles in 2022 ABSA Cup Quarterfinals

Sports sports - 0
Record six-time champions Zesco United have been drawn against Green Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2022 ABSA Cup. The ABSA Cup quarterfinals will...
Read more

DIV ONE WRAP: FC MUZA TAKE TOP SPOT

Sports sports - 0
FC MUZA shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 2-1 win over City of Lusaka at the weekend. Mandra...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.