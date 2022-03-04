Police in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers’ march to the statehouse to seek an audience with the head of state over their plight.

The aggrieved teachers become the third group to be blocked by Police in less than a month from marching to state house after unemployed doctors and students from Evelyn Hone College seeking President Hakainde Hichilema’s intervention over bursaries.

The teachers led by Andrew Chilufya who gathered at the junction of United Nations and Independence Avenues have accused the Ministry of Education of neglecting their plight.

Speaking to Journalists, Mr. Chilufya said the decision by the police to block them is unfortunate and has denied them an opportunity to air their grievances to the head of state.

The teachers, who were on their way to the statehouse along the independence avenue were blocked by the police who demanded from them a police permit.

The teachers later proceeded to the ministry of education where they were addressed by the Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Joel Kamoko.

Speaking on behalf of other teachers, Andrew Chilufya complained that they have not been put on the payroll despite being recruited and have since demanded that the government puts them on payroll this month.

And Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, Joel Kamoko assured that once the treasury release funding the teachers will be put on the payroll.