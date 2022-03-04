9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Police in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers’ march to the statehouse

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Police in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers' march to the statehouse
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers’ march to the statehouse to seek an audience with the head of state over their plight.

The aggrieved teachers become the third group to be blocked by Police in less than a month from marching to state house after unemployed doctors and students from Evelyn Hone College seeking President Hakainde Hichilema’s intervention over bursaries.

The teachers led by Andrew Chilufya who gathered at the junction of United Nations and Independence Avenues have accused the Ministry of Education of neglecting their plight.

Speaking to Journalists, Mr. Chilufya said the decision by the police to block them is unfortunate and has denied them an opportunity to air their grievances to the head of state.

The teachers, who were on their way to the statehouse along the independence avenue were blocked by the police who demanded from them a police permit.

The teachers later proceeded to the ministry of education where they were addressed by the Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Joel Kamoko.

Speaking on behalf of other teachers, Andrew Chilufya complained that they have not been put on the payroll despite being recruited and have since demanded that the government puts them on payroll this month.

And Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, Joel Kamoko assured that once the treasury release funding the teachers will be put on the payroll.

Previous articleMan sent to 12 months in Jail for stealing a hose pipe valued at K300

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Police in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers’ march to the statehouse

Police in riot gear yesterday blocked protesting teachers' march to the statehouse to seek an audience with the head...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZASTI trains FQM emergency response team in aviation fire fighting

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Air Service Training Institute (ZASTI) has trained 14 Emergency Response Team members (ERT) in aviation firefighting sponsored by FQM Trident limited at a...
Read more

Wildlife Act amendment key to new economic thinking- Muhanga

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Tourism says it is important to amend the Wildlife Act of 2015 so that wildlife resources management is aligned to the new...
Read more

Man assaults girlfriend after discovering she was on ART treatment

General News Chief Editor - 3
A 22 year old man in Itezhi Tezhi district of Southern Province is in court for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend after discovering that she...
Read more

Mining in Lower Zambezi National Park unjustified – Lifuka

General News Chief Editor - 12
Governance and Environmental Management specialist Reuben Lifuka has charged that mining in Lower Zambezi National Park should not be justified simply because there are...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.