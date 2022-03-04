Two academicians from the highest learning institutions in the country will be awarded a total amount of 27.6 million kwacha each to assist them to undertake research under the OR Tambo Africa Research Chairs Initiative (ORTARCHI).

Professor Imasiku Nyambe from the University of Zambia and Professor Stephen Syampungani from the Copperbelt University will receive 17.6 million kwacha from ORTACHI and 10 million kwacha from the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to embark on the research projects over a period of five years.

And the two scholars become the first Zambians to be selected as Research Chair holders under the initiative with Professor Syampungani leading research in environment development while Professor Nyambe will embark on water conservation.

Speaking in Lusaka today at the unveiling and launch of the ORTARCHI Research Chairs, NTSC Acting Executive Secretary Guest Mugala said the two scholars were selected after a rigorous process.

“The two research chairs emerged successfully from a very competitive and rigorous review and selection process,” said Mr. Mugala.

Meanwhile, Professor Syampungani disclosed that 48 percent of the country has not been geologically surveyed.

He said this means that the country has more mining resources than it has already discovered.

Professor Syampungani however said there is a need to assess the impact the mining sector will have on the environment saying his research will focus on such areas.

“Much as we will be exploiting mineral resources in the country, we should also begin to plan for restoration of that degrading land that come as a result of mining,” he said.

And Professor Nyambe said the Water Conservation Research will contribute to the availability of water for irrigation, water and supply.

He said the research is important emphasizing that Africa through Agenda 2063 recognizes water as a critical catalyst for development.

On the same occasion, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati in a speech read for him by Acting Permanent Secretary Jane Chinkusu hailed the two researchers for the milestone.

The Minister said the two scientists being the first of their kind to achieve this speaks highly of the country’s academic credentials.

He underscored the importance of the Research Chairs to the development agenda of the current administration.

“Research chairs are important not only because they focus on undertaking frontier scientific and technological research but also they strengthen the human capital development pipeline by training the next generation of researchers,” said Mr. Mutati.