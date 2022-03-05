Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala says the local authority is determined to ensure that the capital city is responsive to combating the effects of climate change by way of promoting initiatives that stimulate a green environment.

Ms. Chitangala says her initiative dubbed ‘Plant a Tree with the Mayor’ is targeting to plant 300,000 trees in Lusaka by the end of the year and 1,600 trees have so far been planted.

“I will always support any initiative meant to promote the keep Zambia clean, green, and healthy campaign. Let us own this campaign by our environment clean green, and healthy,” said the Mayor.

Ms. Chitangala expressed happiness that a number of stakeholders had come on board to support the initiative citing Deloitte Touche and partners.

She said issues of climate change should be of concern to every Zambian and the solutions must sought to address the problem.

“It is important for us as a country to care for the environment and come on board. My office in this vain has engaged everyone including ward development committees, schools, teachers and households so that Lusaka becomes a green city by the year 2030,” Ms Chitangala said.

The Mayor appealed to surrounding districts in Lusaka province to emulate the campaign so that the trees are planted all over the country and it becomes environmentally sound.

Ms Chitangala was speaking in Lusaka today during a tree planting activity held along Mosi-O-tunya road in woodlands area.

And Deloitte Managing Partner, Humphrey Mulenga stated that the accounting firm which has been in Zambia since the 1930s is happy that initiatives to restore the environmental outlook of Lusaka were been embarked upon.

“We as Deloitte will always seek to make impact that matters in the provision of our professional services to our wide range offing client base across many industries,’’ Mr Mulenga intonated.

Mr Mulenga said partnering with Lusaka City Council was part of who the company is about and is happy it was addressing the issues of climate change in the city.

“Mitigating the impact of climate of change is a monumental task. We know progress is possible if we act collectively. As a company we believe that business cannot succeed if society fails,’’ he said.

The accounting firm said it was committed to empowering the local communities and engaging in responsible climate choices that are relevant to Africa.

Mr. Mulenga pointed out that tree planting is one of the most powerful interventions that can have a positive impact on the environment.

“it is our hope that the tree planting exercise in Lusaka will go a long way in supporting the mandate of the council to address issues of deforestation and other challenges,’’ he stated.