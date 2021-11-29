9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 29, 2021
General News
Ndola Mayor urges Residents to clear up drainages to prevent flooding

By Chief Editor
Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati has urged residents in areas prone to floods to open up drainages at their premises to prevent flooding.

Mr Kalyati said it was not only the work of the local authority to unblock drainages but that communities should be involved.

“I am appealing to the community to work with the authority in unblocking drainages in their various homes,” he said.

Mr Kalyati said it is through floods that water-borne diseases such as typhoid, dysentery and cholera can affect the people hence the need for every household to start opening drainages at their premises.

He said in an interview with ZANIS in Ndola that the council had embarked on opening up drainages in areas prone to flooding using last year’s ward development funds.

Mr Kalyati said currently an assessment was being conducted to identify areas that had experienced flooding.

“I wish to throw my blame on climate change, you realize that every time we are being caught unaware because of climate change and we are only learning when the time is at hand.

He added that the opening up of drainages in those areas is being done in conjunction with the community.

Mr Kalyati is hopeful that with the coming of the K25 million constituency development fund allocation permanent drainages would be constructed.

And some residents in Ndola’s Chifubu are happy with the Councils move of opening up drainages in prone areas.

Mike Mwaba said most areas in Ndola are being affected by floods due to lack or blocked drainages destroying properties and houses.

“It is very important for the council and people in communities to work together in unblocking drainages so that they can prevent disasters through floods from occurring”, he said

