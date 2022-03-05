Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has expressed concern that many women are not financially stable and are unable to fight issues of gender based violence (GBV).

Mrs. Nalumango said it is encouraging the church continues to empower women in different fields, including upholding Christian principles and values.

The Vice President said this in a speech read for her by Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata during the commemoration of the 2022 World Day of Prayer.

The 2022 World Day of Prayer was held under the theme “I know the plans I have for you” quoted from the book of Jeremiah 29 vs 1-14 in Lusaka today.

Mrs. Nalumango said it is pleasing that the World Day of Prayer organization has been combining prayer and women empowerment programmes.

“I am glad to note that your works speak volumes about your commitment to the service of God,” she said.

She reiterated government’s commitment to supporting women countrywide to enhance equal partnership in national development.

Mrs. Nalumango has since advised women to take advantage of government programmes such as the women and youth empowerment programmes.

She said she was happy that the church has continued to empower women and the needy people in the society.

Mrs. Nalumango noted that government is aware of the challenges that women face in upholding morals and ethics among children.

“I call upon women to ensure that structures are promoted in churches to uphold Christian values and principles in order to sustain the integrity of Zambia that has been declared a Christian nation,” she said.

She further observed that the World Day of Prayer is an ecumenical worldwide programme of Christian women of many traditions who come together once each year.

“Through the day, the women of the world affirm the co-existence of prayer and action which are inseparable as they both have great influence in the global community today,” she said.

And World Day of Prayer President, Queen Chilobwa said the church should not stop praying for peace and unity.

Mrs. Chilobwa said the world day of prayer, which is this year being spearheaded by the women of England, Wales and Ireland, is being commemorated in 172 other countries.

World Day of Prayer is celebrated on the first Friday of March each year to encourage Christian women to engage in personal prayer and lead communal prayer within their mission auxiliaries and associations.

It is believed that women have a strong sense of identification with the needs of other women and children and are better suited to provide the appropriate support.

Since 1861, despite strong resistance from the all-male mission boards, women have established a number of effective boards for foreign and home missions working directly with and for women and children.

The World Day of Prayer is an initiative which aims to make the lives of women and children easier by offering resources and support.