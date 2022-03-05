9.5 C
Nkana host Celtic in Brewing Supporters Storm

Nkana host Kafue Celtic but a sideshow is threatening to overshadow Saturday’s home game at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

A demonstration is planned at Nkana Stadium in solidarity with Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi after rumours that he had been handed a two-match ultimatum following a recent run of poor results.

The target is the clubs’ executive, where some senior officials have been singled out as architects of the botched attempt to give Chambeshi the ultimatum.

Chambeshi returned to Nkana for a third stint last April in the closing stages of the 2020/2021 season and saved them from relegation following a bad run under his predecessor Kelvin Kaindu.

But after a promising start this season, Nkana have started fading in the top four race and have won three, drawn three and lost two that has seen them drop to number seven.

And now Nkana heads into Saturday’s home game on 37 points and trail 14 points behind leaders Red Arrows with nine games left before the title is decided.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 26
05/03/2022
Zesco United-Konkola Blades
Nkwazi-Lusaka Dynamos
Red Arrows-Buildcon
Nkana-Kafue Celtic
Kansanshi Dynamos-Green Buffaloes
Indeni-Green Eagles
Kabwe Warriors-Forest Rangers
Chambishi-Prison Leopards
06/03/2022
Zanaco-Power Dynamos

