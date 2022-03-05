The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has called on Industries to fully plan for the newly introduced fuel pricing model adopted by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

ZACCI President, Chubuka Kawesha said the new ERB pricing model will grow fuel petroleum market space and support the process of partial to fuel liberalization of the fuel sub-sector.

Mr. Kawesha said that the partial liberalistion raises concern and there is a greater risk and loss if they keep overturning advancements that promote full liberalistion for the private sector to eventually obtain broader latitude both up and down stream in the fuel petroleum sub sector.

He noted that fuel like electricity and telecommunication is the catalyst of any economic activity and is a critical production enhancer in all sectors of the economy.

“The country must stand steadfast as we urge that government should work at streamlining the fuel procurement process and plan its exit in the procurement value chain by cutting off middle men and allow independent licensed investors and oil marketing companies to import fuel products,” Mr. Kawesha said.

He further said that as it progresses the underlying regulatory reform measures must promote conducive and manageable tax levels as well as regulatory fees.

Mr Kawesha noted that the country needs to expedite the development of region fuel supply opportunities and the exploratory opportunities to this value chain covering transportation.

“We take this opportunity to call upon ERB to scale up visibility of investment opportunities for prospective investors across the full value chain of large medium and small scale refinery opportunities,” he said.

Mr Kawesha since called upon the ERB and other private sector to rollout an electric-motor or electric-vehicle investment roadmap which will incorporate local electric-battery development.