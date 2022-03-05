Defending champions Zesco United have sneaked into second place on the FAZ Super Division table after thrashing Konkola Blades 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

Zimbabwe star Thabani Kamusoko and Enock Sakala Jr propelled Zesco to victory with late goals in this Week 26 matched played in Ndola.

Following a goalless first half, Kamusoko put Zesco in front in the 79th minute with Sakala’s goal coming three minutes away from full time.

Zesco have leapfrogged Green Eagles from second position following their goalless draw at Indeni on Saturday.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s side now sits on 47 points, five behind leaders Red Arrows.

Meanwhile, Arrows thumped Buildcon 3-1 at home in Lusaka to go five points clear at the top.

The Airmen equally benefited from Eagle’s frustrating goalless draw at Indeni to open up a five point lead.

Eagles have dropped one place down to number three on 46 points.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Nkana posted their first win in three matches when beating visiting Kafue Celtic 2-0 at home in Wusakile, Kitwe on Saturday.

Striker Ronald “Sate Sate “Kampamba and skipper Diamond Chikwekwe engineered the victory with a goal in each half at Nkana Stadium.

Kampamba put Nkana ahead just after eight minutes and Chikwekwe registered his goal in the 90th minute.

The win moved Nkana back into fourth place for at least 24 hours before their Kitwe rivals Power Dynamos play the Week 26 match against Zanaco away in Lusaka.

Kalampa have 40 points after playing 26 matches.

FAZ Super Division – Week 26

05/03/2022

Chambishi 2-0 Prison Leopards

Kabwe Warriors 1-1 Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Green Buffaloes

Indeni 0-0 Green Eagles

Nkana 2-0 Kafue Celtic

Nkwazi 2-2 Lusaka Dynamos

Red Arrows 3-1 Buildcon

Zesco United 2-0 Konkola Blades

06/03/2022

Zanaco Vs Power Dynamos