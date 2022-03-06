9.5 C
A 36-year-old woman of Jeke Village in Chief Phikamalaza’s area of Chasefu District in the Eastern Province has committed suicide following a marital dispute.

Lundazi District Health Director, Davy Wadula Zulu has told ZANIS in Chasefu today that Brenda Zimba used a pesticide to take her life.

Dr Zulu said the suicide victim was in a critical condition and was referred from Zasp clinic in Chasefu to Lundazi District Hospital where she died on Monday.

He said Brenda is reported to have taken some unknown insecticide that led to her death.

Meanwhile, Village headman Jeke, Michael Zimba, who is also an in-law to the deceased said Brenda took her life following a marital dispute.

“On Monday, my young brother asked his wife, Ms. Zimba why she did not go to the field as the reason that had led my sister in-law to commit suicide,” said the village head.

The deceased has since been buried and leaves behind a husband and five children.

