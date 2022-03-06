9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 6, 2022
General News
Updated:

Access basic needs should not a privilege but a human right – IK Trust

By Chief Editor
The IK Charitable Trust has reaffirmed that access to adequate healthcare, nourishment, shelter and security is a human right and not a privilege.

IK Charitable Trust Secretary, Moulana Khanat said it is the aim of everyone to ensure that no Zambian is deprived of the basic rights.

Speaking when he handed over food hampers ranging from mealie-meal and hygiene relief to the aged and vulnerable people in Chainda compound in Lusaka today, Mr Khanat noted that it is the responsibility of his organisation to assist the weak and vulnerable in the Community.

“As IK Charitable Trust, we strive to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are provided with the basic needs such as food, medical, water and shelter among others,” he said.

He said IK Charitable Trust recognises the importance of supplementing the efforts of the government in providing support to the most marginalised in society.

“We hope and pray that this donation will provide some relief and alleviate some of the challenges faced by the poor and elderly in accessing these necessities,” Mr Khanat said.

Mr Khanat added that Islam calls upon its followers to reach out to the vulnerable people especially the aged with open hands and that charity should be part of the fibre of people’s personalities.

The IK Charitable Trust Secretary pledged to continue supporting the Zambian communities such as Chainda Compound who are faced with various problems like poor water reticulation, sanitation and proper nutrition.

He said each food hamper included salt, Sugar, Rice, Cooking oil and mealie-meal among many other essential stuff.

And Chainda Ward Councillor, Nsama Mpundu, explained that he decided to engage IK Charitable Trust to donate food hampers to his ward following the suffering of the people, particularly the aged.

Mr Nsama noted with gratitude that over 200 vulnerable aged people received food hampers which will cushion their suffering.

He appealed to other stakeholders to come on board to emulate IK Charitable Trust, an Organisation whose aim is to create a better tomorrow for the people across the country.

“As people of Chainda, we are extremely happy for the gesture and am calling on other players to come through and bless the elderly people in Chainda Ward 33,” he said.

He said government alone cannot manage to reduce poverty levels that the people are facing country wide, hence the need to look for partnership.

And one of the beneficiaries Dobbin Tontoloka who has lived in Chainda for over 48 years thanked IK Charitable Trust for the donation, saying it will help them a lot.

