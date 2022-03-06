A thirty year old man of Mufulira’s Kawama West Township has appeared before the Mufulira Magistrate court for allegedly sodomizing a three year old girl.

Chewed Mukuka is alleged to have had unlawful carnal knowledge of the three year old girl through her anus, after he allegedly lured her to his house by giving her coins.

And when he appeared before Magistrate Sharon Mangani, Mukuka pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, the arresting officer, Detective Inspector Marvin Sinkala of Mufulira Central Police Station testified that he received a report from Noris Mwansa of house number A113, Kawama West, accompanied by Justin Mwansa of the same address, who brought a three year old female juvenile whom they said was their neighbour and had allegedly been sodomized.

Mr.Sinkala testified that the girl’s skirt was stained with blood.

He said when asked who had sodomized her, the girl said the man who usually gives her and her friends coins had put something in her buttocks.

He said the girl later led the police to the suspect’s house where she identified Mukuka as the person who sodomized her.

He said police later performed an identification parade at Mufulira Central Police Station consisting of ten men, where the girl still pointed at Mukuka as the person who had sodomized her, adding that pictures of the identification parade where taken.

Meanwhile, a medical doctor at Kamuchanga District Hospital, Guy Mbikai testified that he found sperm in the girl’s anus after checking her.

Dr.Mukuka who is Kamuchanga District Hospital Medical Officer in Charge, said he met the juvenile at Kamuchanga District Hospital after she was brought by a group of people who said they were her neighbours.

He said the girl then told him that a man had put something in her buttocks, adding that the child was bleeding from the anus.

Dr.Mbikai said after examining the juvenile, he found her vagina intact but instead found sperm in her anus where she was bleeding.

“It is clear that the child was sodomized and incurred bruises in her anus,” he said.

Dr.Mbikai said he also found that the girl’s anus had enlarged.

And Magistrate Sharon Mangani found Mukuka with a case to answer and put him on his defense.

But in his defense, Mukuka who had initially pleaded innocent said he had nothing to say but to ask for forgiveness for sodomizing the girl.

Magistrate Mangani has set Monday, 7th March as the day for judgement.