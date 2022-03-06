Ninety-five Zambian nationals who were in Ukraine are expected to arrive in Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo attributed the delay in the evacuation process to closure of airspace over Ukraine resulting in airspace congestion in the Europe-controlled zone.

He said a lot of flight schedules have been gravely affected causing the departure of the Zambian nationals to be rescheduled to Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Mr Kakubo indicated that the Zambians are safe in Warsaw Poland under government care and are in high spirits, ready to be evacuated.

He disclosed that two have moved safely out of Ukraine but have opted to remain in Europe while three are in Kharkiv and have opted to remain in Ukraine.

Mr Kakubo added that out of 14 students who were in the city of Sumy, two are in transit to Lviv after securing private transport with other foreign nationals and the staff from Zambia’s mission in Moscow and Berlin are in constant contact with them as they move towards Poland.

He explained that 12 of the Zambian students form part of the nearly 4,000 population of international students still in Sumy, including those from China, India, Ghana and Nigeria among others.

Mr Kakubo however assured that through the Zambian Mission in Moscow, indications are that there will be a humanitarian corridor created by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides to allow for the safe passage of the students.

‘’You may wish to know that the evacuation process is being conducted under extraordinarily difficult, volatile and complex circumstances for all governments seeking to evacuate their respective nationals out of Ukraine.

However, I wish to reassure the nation that the government remains committed to conclude all necessary arrangements for the evacuation of our nationals,’’ he assured.

Meanwhile Mr Kakubo explained that in line with the COVID 19 guidelines necessary measures have been put in place for the smooth screening of Zambian nationals upon their arrival.

‘’In this regard parents will not have immediate access to the students to allow for all the necessary health procedures to be carried out and accommodation will be provided by the government for at least two nights,’’ he sai