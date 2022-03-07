9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ministry of Justice wants Self-Regulation Bill to include the regulation of visiting international journalists

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Ministry of Justice wants Self-Regulation Bill to include the regulation of visiting...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Justice has written to the Media Liaison Committee guiding it on the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) draft bill which is aimed at actualizing self-regulation of journalists in the country.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Media Liaison Committee Chairperson Enoch Ngoma said the Ministry of Justice wants the ZAMEC bill to include the regulation of visiting international journalists.

Mr. Ngoma said the government wants the regulation of the media to also include regulating individual journalists, photographers, camera persons and online media.

He added that his committee will soon make fresh submissions concerning the issues raised by the government.

Mr. Ngoma said the Media Liaison Committee is eager to move quickly so that the draft bill can stand a chance of being tabled in the current sitting of parliament.

“Going forward, we are looking at how soon this process can be concluded. We know that this legislative sitting of parliament might come to an end before the bill sees the light of the day. We are engaging with the Ministry of Justice and Parliament on whether it shall be feasible if our bill can be taken to parliament,” he said.

The Media Liaison Committee has been spearheading the process of self-regulation of the media.

In November last year, the committee handed over the ZAMEC draft bill to the Ministry of Information and Media.

Since the mid-1990s, various attempts have been made for self-regulation of the Zambian media but the efforts have never materialised.

Previous articleSACCORD condemns PF’s decision to boycott women, youth day celebrations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Justice wants Self-Regulation Bill to include the regulation of visiting international journalists

The Ministry of Justice has written to the Media Liaison Committee guiding it on the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC)...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s Muzeya knocks out Ghanaian boxing Queen

General News Chief Editor - 1
Zambian boxing prodigy, Lolita Muzeya, yesterday knocked out Ghanaian boxing queen, Yarkor Chavez Annan, in the first round of their non-title super welterweight fight...
Read more

Man 34, jailed for 12 months with hard labour for assaulting former wife who refused to reconcile

General News Chief Editor - 8
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate, Edward Banda has sentenced a 34-year-old man to one year three month imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his former...
Read more

Zambia to host African climate change negotiators indaba

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambian government will this month host the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on climate change in Livingstone on March 17, 2022. Minister of Green...
Read more

Access basic needs should not a privilege but a human right – IK Trust

General News Chief Editor - 2
The IK Charitable Trust has reaffirmed that access to adequate healthcare, nourishment, shelter and security is a human right and not a privilege. IK Charitable...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.