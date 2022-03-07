9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Remove Energy Efficiency Investment Barriers To Avert Severe Supply – Dr. Nyangu Urges Govt

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Remove Energy Efficiency Investment Barriers To Avert Severe Supply - Dr. Nyangu...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Policy and Governance Centre Executive Director Marriot Nyangu has urged the Government to tackle barriers to energy efficiency investment in order to unleash clean energy potential in Zambia.

He says he is happy that Zambia set a goal for universal electricity access for all Zambians by 2030 but was quick to mention that evidence on the ground shows that it is unattainable.

Dr. Nyangu says Zambia’s power demand forecast by ZESCO, shows a severe and immediate shortfall in supply, if the new mining and industrial loads begin to occur at the pace ZESCO currently expects.

He called for greater efforts as Government expects to bring online additional megawatts of solar, hydro, and thermal power through 2030.

The Public Policy and Governance Specialist notes that solar usage has remained relatively low due to high initial cost but that it is a cost-effective method for rural electrification which helps improve access for all though development of the country’s solar resource is still relatively slow.

He urges the New Dawn Government to take advantage of the energy sector as Zambia has an estimated large-hydro power potential of 6,000MW, of which less than 2,000MW has been harnessed.

Dr. Nyangu proposes that expanded coal mining can boost the manufacturing of carbon dioxide, which is used in the manufacture of carbonate beverages, and production of sulphuric and nitric acid used in agricultural and mining sectors.

Previous articlePF Resolves to Boycott this Year’s Women and Youth Day Commemoration Events

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Remove Energy Efficiency Investment Barriers To Avert Severe Supply – Dr. Nyangu Urges Govt

Policy and Governance Centre Executive Director Marriot Nyangu has urged the Government to tackle barriers to energy efficiency investment...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Persecute Unregistered Accountants – PS

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze has called for the prosecution of all employers who have continued to employ individuals who are not registered...
Read more

BoZ freezes Moneta Finance

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Registrar of Financial Service Providers has with effect from 1 March 2022 cancelled the non-deposit taking microfinance institution licence of Moneta Finance Limited. This...
Read more

ABSA happy with Government for signing staff-level agreement with IMF

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The Banking sector is happy with Government for signing a staff level agreement with the International Monetary fund (IMF), saying the move will enable...
Read more

COMESA applauds progress towards investments in renewable energy in EA-SA-IO region

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has applauded the progress made towards investments in enhancing the support of renewable energy in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.