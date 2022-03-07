Policy and Governance Centre Executive Director Marriot Nyangu has urged the Government to tackle barriers to energy efficiency investment in order to unleash clean energy potential in Zambia.

He says he is happy that Zambia set a goal for universal electricity access for all Zambians by 2030 but was quick to mention that evidence on the ground shows that it is unattainable.

Dr. Nyangu says Zambia’s power demand forecast by ZESCO, shows a severe and immediate shortfall in supply, if the new mining and industrial loads begin to occur at the pace ZESCO currently expects.

He called for greater efforts as Government expects to bring online additional megawatts of solar, hydro, and thermal power through 2030.

The Public Policy and Governance Specialist notes that solar usage has remained relatively low due to high initial cost but that it is a cost-effective method for rural electrification which helps improve access for all though development of the country’s solar resource is still relatively slow.

He urges the New Dawn Government to take advantage of the energy sector as Zambia has an estimated large-hydro power potential of 6,000MW, of which less than 2,000MW has been harnessed.

Dr. Nyangu proposes that expanded coal mining can boost the manufacturing of carbon dioxide, which is used in the manufacture of carbonate beverages, and production of sulphuric and nitric acid used in agricultural and mining sectors.