Red Arrows have kicked off the 2022 Zambia Rugby Union season on a high note after scooping the Nchanga 7s held in Chingola at the weekend.

Arrows won the K8,000 top prize money after beating Green Buffaloes 14-5 in the cup final.

Brian Mbalwa and Kafula Chishimba scored a try each for Arrows which were converted by Alex Mwewa and Brian Mungalaba.

Buffaloes scored a try through Mike Masabo.

Arrows are the champions of the National Rugby League.

Konkola won the plate category of the 7s after edging KPF 7-5 in the plate final.

The ladies category which was played on round robin was won by Mufulira Leopardess.