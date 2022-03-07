Zambian boxing prodigy, Lolita Muzeya, yesterday knocked out Ghanaian boxing queen, Yarkor Chavez Annan, in the first round of their non-title super welterweight fight at Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

ZANIS Sports reports that Muzeya, dubbed the Black Diamond, knocked out Annan in the first round of their scheduled eight round bout at a sold out 4,000 seat capacity Bukom Boxing Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

The 31-year-old Muzeya, who is a former WBC Silver female welterweight champion, unleashed a flurry of punches that dazed the 39-year-old Annan in the first round and sent her to the canvas.

Speaking from Accra, Muzeya’s promoter and manager, Christopher Malunga, said Muzeya proved to be too strong for Annan who has been revered as Ghana’s first lady of boxing.

“Lolita has won by knockout in the first round, and the crowds, there is serious crowd here, it’s a sold out show, and she has knocked out Annan here in the first round, … sharp shoots made Annan to go on the ground” said a cheerful and jubilant Malunga.

Muzeya’s fight against Annan was an undercard to the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa Super Lightweight Championship during the rumble to Freedom boxing tournament held to commemorate Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary.

Muzeya was scheduled to fight in the international boxing tournament held on February 26, 2022 at Government Complex in Lusaka but her East African opponent pulled out, forcing the Zambian to turn her attention to Ghana’s Annan whom she defeated in the first round.

Muzeya now takes her record to 17 fights with 16 wins and 1 loss. The loss came against UK’s reigning World Boxing Organisation Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshal in a title fight in Newcastle in October last year.

Muzeya is expected back home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to continue preparing for her next big fight.

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions Administrative Secretary Ben Saili said Oriental’s partners, Icon Sports of the UK, are lining up a world title shot for Muzeya.

Saili said Muzeya is at her pinnacle and needs big title fights out of Africa as most African female boxers are scared of her.