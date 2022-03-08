9.5 C
All businesses that participated in a scheme to deliberately defraud Zambia to be blacklisted

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the private sector individuals and companies under the previous regime who colluded with government officials to defraud the country will be blacklisted and precluded from conducting any business with the government.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, President Hichilema said that the country has in the recent past been routinely looted through a sustained culture of collusion between government officials and private sector individuals and companies under the PF government.

He says the process of blacklisting will extend to both individuals and the companies they own, control or enjoy a beneficial interest unless they demonstrate that they have been conducting business with government in an above-board manner.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said that the process of blacklisting will extend to both individuals and the companies they own, control, or enjoy a beneficial interest.

Mr. Bwalya said that only those who are able to demonstrate that they have been conducting business with the government in an above-board manner will be spared.

Mr.Bwalya said that the message from the President and the new administration is that there must be consequences for those who engage in impropriety as a standard way of doing business.

Previous articleMwamba, Clergy asks people to give Hichilema time to rule

