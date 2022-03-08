Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen has called for improved finance management at the unit which falls under the Office of the Vice President.

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recently summoned immediate past DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe to appear before them over audit queries.

PAC wants Mr. Kabwe, who is reportedly sick, to answer queries in the Auditor General’s report on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds.

And the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating how DMMU utilised coronavirus funds which were given to the institution.

Featuring on ZNBC Television’s Sunday Interview, Mr. Pollen said strict adherence to the DMMU Act of 2010 and Public Finance Management Act can help to reduce audit queries raised in the latest Auditor General’s Report.

He promised to change the way DMMU manages finances amid the much publicized audit queries.

“There are rules and regulations in which you do things. Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit draw its mandate from Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Act of 2010 which clearly stipulates what the realm of responsibilities is for DDMU and in additional to that DMMU being a government institution under the Vice President’s Office has to uphold the principles, the provisions indicated in the public finance management Act. For example procurement Act and all other legal provisions that are put in place to ensure that public resources are correctly managed. There is a need to adhere precisely to the legal provisions and regulations put in place in order to ensure resources are optimized to their usage. I agree that there are some changes required and change is underway,” Mr. Pollen said.

Mr. Pollen further called for more investment in disaster risk reduction.

He said preventing disasters is cheaper than managing disasters.

“So the way in which will ensure that we respond in a timely manner is to ensure that we put in place mechanism that would be proactive rather than reactive in the event that a disaster takes place that is something you can anticipate and you enhance your preparedness component.The good part about it is that if you look at intellectual scholarship around disaster management, United Nations and globally in general we are moving toward disaster risk reduction which is basically an emphasis on ensuring that before a hazard becomes a disaster there is adequate preparation,” he said.

Mr. Pollen added:”If you look at the resource requirement in comparison between disaster risk reduction and disaster response you see that for every dollar you spend on averting a disaster you save 15 dollars in the response budget. So what actually happens is that you enhance your early warning system, you enhance your preparedness component and the good part about disasters in Zambia is that they are predictable, we know what the hotspots are, we know what the disaster prone areas are and what kind of disaster will inflict a particular area.

So I think if you look at the entire quantum of disaster management despite the fact that disasters themselves have been unpredictable it is very likely that you can position yourself in a way that reduces the occurrence of disasters because remember before a hazard becomes a disaster that depends on how well you are prepared and whether or not early warning messages have been sent and to what extent you make use of those messages.”

Mr. Pollen some disasters that occur in Zambia such as floods can be avoided.

“Some of the disasters have got to do with the problems for example of urban settlement that have taken place over decades. So if you say there is a disaster in a particular compound for example flooding, what you need to build at that particular point is not really an early warning system mechanism pay say but long term resilience plan toward ensuring that there is urban resilience so that some of these disasters are completely averted,” Mr. Pollen said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pollen said he is equal to the task of managing DMMU.

“I am settling in pretty well, thank you very much. I am settling in very well, it is an interesting environment but then with the background that I have in research and wide ranging technical skills, I think I will come to the table with a lot of substance to bring about change that is envisioned for the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit,” he said.