Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) has revealed that currently, it is managing approximately 48,000 hectares of exotic tree plantations in Copperbelt Province alone.

ZAFFICO’s mandate is to establish and manage industrial exotic forest plantations and supply quality wood products for local and export markets.

ZAFFICO Corporation Secretary Chanza Sikazwe said besides the 48,000 hectors of exotic tree plantations in Copperbelt Province, the corporation has established new plantations in Muchinga, Luapula, Northern and North-Western Provinces of Zambia.

“As you may be aware, ZAFFICO’s main business is to establish and manage industrial exotic forest plantations and supply quality wood products for local and export markets. Currently, the corporation manages approximately 48,000ha of exotic tree plantations in Copperbelt province alone and new plantations have been established in Muchinga, Luapula, northern and North-Western provinces of Zambia. ZAFFICO recognizes and will continue to recognize that the corporation’s social, economic and environmental responsibilities to its stakeholders are integral to its business,” Mr. Sikazwe said.

He was speaking when ZAFFICO donated two wheel chairs, ten benches, a drip stand, disinfectants and surgical gloves to Kantolomba Maternity Wing of Ndola on Monday in line with the 2022 International Womens Day.

Mr. Sikazwe handed over the donated items worth K35, 000 to Ndola District Senior Nursing Officer Nyambe Mwanakasale during a ceremony at Kantolomba Maternity Wing.

In his speech, Mr. Sikazwe pledged ZAFFICO’s commitment to corporate social responsibility programmes and the promotion of gender equality.

“This donation is being made as part of our corporate social responsibility (csr) programme through which the corporation supports communities and needy causes in its operational areas. In line with this, ZAFFICO’s commitment to its social, economic, and environmental responsibilities is demonstrated through the corporation’s actions such as the donation being made today. The corporation is particularly blessed that this donation is being made this month, when Zambia joins the international community in celebrating the international women’s day which falls tomorrow, 8th March,” Mr. Sikazwe said.

He added:”International Women’s Day is aimed at raising awareness on women’s rights and the promotion of gender equality in the world. This is a major day of global celebration for the economic, political and social achievements of women in the past, present and in future. Acknowledging the contributions of women is essential to realizing true equality and respect in our homes, workplaces and society as a whole. The theme for this year commemoration “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” is a reminder to our society that sustainable development relies on ending discrimination towards women and providing equal access to education, health and other opportunities. This year’s theme also recognises that advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century.

“ZAFFICO plc attaches great importance to the promotion of environmental sustainability as reflected in its strategic plan for the period 2020-2024. It is for this reason that the corporation is delighted to be part of this year’s celebrations in line with the theme. I am reliably informed that this clinic services a large community of Katolomba and Lubuto Townships. The clinic was carefully selected as one of way of enhancing prenatal care to our women being celebrated this month and beyond. Good care during pregnancy is important for the health of the mother and the development of the unborn baby. This is because prenatal care reduces complications during pregnancy and prevents problems during delivery,” he said.

“The donation is therefore, a demonstration of zaffico’s commitment to promoting good health targeting expectant women. We will remain proud to be associated with this facility. This morning, the corporation is donating the following items to Katolomba clinic: 10 benches; two wheel chairs, a drip stand; surgical gloves; examination gloves; chairs; and disinfectants. The items being donated today are valued at k35, 000,” Mr. Sikazwe said.

In her speech, Ms. Mwanakasale thanked ZAFFICO for the donation and requested that the corporation considers adopting the health facility for further help.