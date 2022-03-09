SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has implored the opposition Patriotic Front not to shy away from national events such as the commemoration of this year’s international women’s day which fell yesterday.

Mr Mweetwa says he is saddened that P.F members especially the women were conspicuously absent at this year’s provincial commemoration of women’s day in Choma.

He says it is not right to shun women’s day which does not require party affiliation in order to attend.

The minister who is also UPND national spokesperson has explained that the party, while in opposition failed to attend such events in Lusaka because of the high levels of violence that had been perpetrated by the P.F then in government.

He was speaking in Choma yesterday during the commemoration of International Women’s Day held under the theme: “Gender Equality today, for a sustainable tomorrow.’

And the Minister has said this year’s commemoration of International Women’s Day is unique for the region as the event is coming soon after the province experienced the worst floods now followed by a prolonged dry spell, a situation that will result in total crop failure and the resultant hunger.

Mr Mweetwa said women in Southern Province will bear the brunt of this hunger situation as front-line caregivers.

Meanwhile, Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka has paid glowing tribute to the new dawn government for prioritising the empowerment of women through huge resource allocation under the Constituency development fund.

Mr Simoloka has disclosed that women in the district have so far formed cooperatives in readiness for the disbursements of the empowerment funds.

He has assured that the women in the district will properly utilise the funds so as to free themselves from the shackles of poverty.