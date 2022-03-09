9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Cornelius Mweetwa attacks PF for boycotting women’s day celebrations

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Cornelius Mweetwa attacks PF for boycotting women’s day celebrations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has implored the opposition Patriotic Front not to shy away from national events such as the commemoration of this year’s international women’s day which fell yesterday.

Mr Mweetwa says he is saddened that P.F members especially the women were conspicuously absent at this year’s provincial commemoration of women’s day in Choma.

He says it is not right to shun women’s day which does not require party affiliation in order to attend.

The minister who is also UPND national spokesperson has explained that the party, while in opposition failed to attend such events in Lusaka because of the high levels of violence that had been perpetrated by the P.F then in government.

He was speaking in Choma yesterday during the commemoration of International Women’s Day held under the theme: “Gender Equality today, for a sustainable tomorrow.’

And the Minister has said this year’s commemoration of International Women’s Day is unique for the region as the event is coming soon after the province experienced the worst floods now followed by a prolonged dry spell, a situation that will result in total crop failure and the resultant hunger.

Mr Mweetwa said women in Southern Province will bear the brunt of this hunger situation as front-line caregivers.

Meanwhile, Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka has paid glowing tribute to the new dawn government for prioritising the empowerment of women through huge resource allocation under the Constituency development fund.

Mr Simoloka has disclosed that women in the district have so far formed cooperatives in readiness for the disbursements of the empowerment funds.

He has assured that the women in the district will properly utilise the funds so as to free themselves from the shackles of poverty.

Previous articleThe NDC Akafumba faction elects George Sichula as Interim President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Cornelius Mweetwa attacks PF for boycotting women’s day celebrations

SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has implored the opposition Patriotic Front not to shy away from national events...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema celebrates women’s day

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Republican President Hakainde Hichilema this morning joined the rest of the world in commemorating the international women's day celebrations. Accompanied by the First lady ...
Read more

All businesses that participated in a scheme to deliberately defraud Zambia to be blacklisted

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the private sector individuals and companies under the previous regime who colluded with government officials to defraud the...
Read more

SACCORD condemns PF’s decision to boycott women, youth day celebrations

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has condemned the planned boycott of the international women and youth day commemorations...
Read more

PF Resolves to Boycott this Year’s Women and Youth Day Commemoration Events

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
The former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has resolved not to participate in this year's International Women’s Day which falls on March 8th and Youth...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.