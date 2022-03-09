9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
General News
Government to hold National Youth Indiana

By Chief Editor
Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu as announced that President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President Mrs. Mutale Nalumango will grace the National Youth Indana that will take place on the 10th and 11th March 2022 at Mulungushi International Conference.

600 Youths to be drawn from all the districts are expected to take part in this year’s National Youth Indaba ahead of Youth Day.

The Indaba is aimed at, among other important issues, spell out a roadmap on how to build the nation in entrepreneurship and other economic circles.

Mr. Nkandu said the Zindaba will also provide an opportunity for Youths to share ideas and solutions to secure their future.

“The platform will as well enable young people to assimilate many Youth empowerments and Skills development programmes being rolled out by the Government through our Ministry,” he said.

Mr. Nkandu said the New Dawn Government is committed to providing opportunities for young people to ensure they are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also change agents today.

“Whether it is ensuring boys and girls have equal access to education, building skills to strengthen youth leadership in civil society, business, and academia, or providing a young entrepreneur with the capital and network to grow a start-up, we are investing in the potential of the next generation,” he said.

“During this Youth Week, we commemorate the energetic spirit of young people and their ability to improve the future of humanity.

