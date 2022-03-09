Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has called on accountants in Zambia to help rid the public and private sectors of corrupt practices.

Ms. Nalumango said accountants across the country should also be wary of other unwarranted misapplications of resources, especially finances.

She observed that boards and other oversight committees have not effectively discharged their duties when it comes to vices such as bribery, abuse of resources, and nepotism in appointments.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Nalumango said this today in a speech read for her by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba, during the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) women’s leadership conference in Lusaka.

Ms. Nalumango expressed hope that women will commit themselves to the fight against corruption as they take up top executive positions.

She added that corruption has eroded the country’s credibility both at home and abroad hence her expectation that once many more women are brought on board, the vice will be curbed.

And ACCA Zambia Country Head, Janice Matwi, said the conference was meant to give women in the field of accountancy a platform to discuss issues that affect them in various areas.

Ms. Matwi said it was the hope of ACCA that women will be included in executive positions, especially in the accounts profession.

She said ACCA values women’s participation adding that this is why women are not excluded in the ‘inclusion action mentoring programme’.

Ms. Matwi further said ACCA exposes women to both local and foreign mentors so that they can tap into fresh cultural perspectives and help the country develop.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘state of leadership in Zambia -Inclusion for Economic progress’.