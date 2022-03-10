9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Asanovic Gives Chipolopolo a C-Plus After Friendly Loss

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Asanovic Gives Chipolopolo a C-Plus After Friendly Loss
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says his team could have done better in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to the Copperbelt Select at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The match came at the end of Asanovic’s first Chipolopolo training camp since his appointment in January that was held in Ndola with his home-based players.

“I didn’t see the energy, without energy how do you make a good training game? I told my boys before the start of the game if you are not 100 percent and if you are not concentrating on the duels on the balls, the opponents will punish you,” Asanovic said.

The Copperbelt Select enjoyed an upper-hand for most of the match and scored in the 61st minute through Indeni defender Moses Soko.

But Chipolopolo were denied an equalizer in stoppage time from their best chance in the second half when Derrick Bulaya’s header was kept out by goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga.

“It is normal. We knew that the Copperbelt Select wanted to show their power and quality because they were playing the national team of Zambia. It is a normal reaction and it is very good and I am very happy with the reaction from the Copperbelt Select,” Asanovic said.

But Asanovic refused to state which players impressed him in the match.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo will play their final friendly on March 16 against the Midlands Select side at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Previous articleChilu Lemba shares a “Secret” with Chanda Mbao

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Asanovic Gives Chipolopolo a C-Plus After Friendly Loss

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says his team could have done better in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to the Copperbelt...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Stars Kundananji Urges Girls To Take Up Sport

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo star Rachael Kundananji is urging more women and girls to take sports. This year’s International Women’s Day was been themed: “Gender equality today for...
Read more

The-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has a fairly good initial idea of what he has on the home-front after his All-Stars team lost 1-0 on...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Starts Chipolopolo Local Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic on Monday commenced his first training camp when 40 local players converging in Ndola to prepare for the two-legged All-Stars...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Edward Chilufya Makes Midtjylland Debut

Sports sports - 0
Klings Kangwa made some ripples on an otherwise quiet weekend of some our key overseas-based stars in action at their respective clubs. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.