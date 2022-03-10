Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates Court has sentenced a 19-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national to six month imprisonment with labour for illegally entering and working in Zambia.

Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates Edward Banda Deni Tshiangala a wheelbarrow pusher of Ngandaishika village in Lubumbashi, DRC, was charged with an offence of unlawful presence in Zambia contrary to section 11 (3) and 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation act no 18 of 2010.

Tshiangala had no document legalizing him to be in Zambia and readily admitted the charge.

Facts before the Court are that Tshiangala entered into Zambia via Kasumbalesa on 16 February 2022 without a valid temporary resident permit or valid border pass.

According to the statement of facts on the said date Immigration Officers received information from members of the public that there were suspected immigrants along the Great North Road and acting on the information the officers to rushed to the area and apprehended the now convict.

In passing judgement Magistrate Banda advised Tshiangala to get a boarder pass and employment permit next time he decides to enter into the country and work from Zambia.

Magistrate Banda then slapped a six month jail sentence with hard labour after which Tshiangala will be eligible for deportation to his country of origin.

“You cannot just enter and work in Zambia at will and without a work permit from the immigration. You will serve six months imprisonment with hard labour and you will be deported by the immigration after serving the sentence,” Magistrate Banda said.